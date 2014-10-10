Sickle cell disease is the name for a group of inherited health conditions that affect the red blood cells. The most serious type is called sickle cell anaemia. Sickle cell disease is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background.

People with sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block blood vessels.Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition, although treatment can help manage many of the symptoms.

Global sickle cell disease treatment market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The presence of SCD in black Americans is approximately 8%. The expected prevalence of sickle cell anemia in the United States is 1 in 625 persons at birth.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Addmedica, Emmaus Medical, Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., others.

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Company Key Points & Share Analysis:

In July 2019, Novartis AG received the Biologics License Application (BLA) for crizanlizumab (SEG101), an investigational sickle cell medicine used for preventing vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) in patients with sickle cell disease. This BLA grant to the drug candidate of Novartis AG will provide the marketing authorizations of the drug in interstate market and supports the development of the product for commercialization internationally

In December 2017, Addmedica received the U.S. FDA approval for Siklos (hydroxyurea), a drug that reduces the frequency of painful crises and blood transfucion requirements in pediatric patients suffering from sicle cell anemia. The approval is a major development for treatment of children with sickle cell anemia

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increase in immigration of African population can be the major driver for growth of the market

Improvement in healthcare services and investment in treatment of sickle cell disease propel the market growth

Rising cases of sickle cell diseases in North America region can boost up the global market growth

High demand of regenerative therapies and strong pipeline may escalate the market in the forecast period

Unavailability of drugs in rural areas is obstructing the growth of the market

High cost of treatment and low healthcare expenditure in some countries may hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global sickle cell disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Sickle Cell Disease Treatment market With Key Segments:

By Type

Hemoglobin Sβ0 Thalassemia

Hemoglobin Sβ+ Thalassemia

Hemoglobin SC

Others

By Symptoms

Anemia

Episodes of Pain

Frequent Infections

Others

By Complications

Stroke

Acute Chest Syndrome

Pulmonary Hypertension

Organ Damage

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Blood Transfusion

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Others

By Medications

Antibiotics

Pain-Relieving Medications

Hydroxyurea

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

