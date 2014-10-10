When collecting information, reported data can be a powerful, and deeply personal, tool. Whether in regards to a volunteer’s symptoms, mental wellbeing, or side effects, electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs) can give a considered picture of if and how an investigational treatment is functioning.

The market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2358.54 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Oracle; Medidata Solutions; Parexel International Corporation; IBM Corporation; eClinical Solutions LLC; Omnicomm Systems; Kayentis; Signant Health; ERT Clinical; Bioclinica; YPrime LLC; WIRB-Copernicus Group; Castor EDC among others.

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Company Key Points & Share Analysis:

In June 2019, Signant Health formulated from the merger of CRF Bracket and CRF Health was officially launched. Combining the service offerings relating to eCOA, eConsent, Clinical Supplies, IRT, Patient Engagement and Endpoint Quality; Signant Health will be able to offer one of the broadest clinical suites commercially available. The company will be focused on gaining greater expertise and innovate their services to include the latest solutions for their customers

In June 2018, Omnicomm Systems announced that they had established a partnership with Kayentis for provision of Omnicomm’s “TrialMaster” combined with Kayentis’ “Clin’form” and “eCOA Solution”. This partnership will help provide consumers with a combined platform as the consumers had individually adopted both the solutions for their clinical trial needs

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing availability and preference for various wearable and handheld medical devices that can provide clinical information and assessment; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence and utilization of cloud-based service offerings is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising levels of innovations and technological advancements in the market for these solutions acts as a market driver

Large levels of financial costs associated with the deployment and utilization of these systems; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Complications in the integration and operations of these solutions due to the various regulatory presence of authorities across the industry; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) market With Key Segments:

By Type

Web Hosted

License Enterprise

Cloud-Based

By Platform

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

