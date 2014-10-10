The market parameters of this Algal Protein Market report include but are not limited to latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation. Global algal protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High demand for plant-based protein alternatives is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Some algae, especially blue and green algae, contain high amount of protein concentrations about 40-60% (dry matter), which can be used as food ingredient. These proteins are used for weight loss, stress, hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and other health issues. These proteins have a high nutritional value in terms of amino acid quality, protein content and nutritional acceptability. Algal protein is rich in vitamins, minerals and carotenoids preventing the cells from damage. It contains omega-3 fatty acids preventing several diseases such as arthritis, thrombosis and cancers among others.

Top Manufacturers Profiles Operating in this Market: Corbion, Phycom, NUTREX.BE, Cyanotech Corporation., Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional., Rainbow Light, Allmicroalgae, ENERGYbits Inc., Heliae Development, LLC, Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG, Saurer AG, Solazyme, Heliae Development, LLC and Allmicroalgae among others.

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Company Key Points & Share Analysis:

In October 2018, Triton Algae Innovation created an algae platform for the manufacturing of proteins. The company’s launched a platform for production for green algae food proteins, which is recombinant protein identical to those, discovered in bovine and human breast milk, it will be a game changer on the infant formula. With , this launch the company enhances its product portfolio

In January 2018, Dutch start-up “The Algae Factory” pushes food parallel limits with its sustained spirulina algae chocolate. This spirulina chocolate is made of raw cane sugar, cocoa mass and butter, soya lecithin emulsifier and 3 gram of spirulina. The company strengthens the product portfolio with this launch. Thus, it will help the company to maximize the sales and revenue.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing demand for the algae protein in the production of enzyme will fuel the market growth

Rising demand form the food & feed industry worldwide is propelling the growth of the market

Consumer preference towards meat substitute is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period

Expensive procedures, as it require high-level of sterility which may hamper the market growth

Allergic reactions associated with algae, is restraining the market growth

Major Topics Covered in the report:

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Food Manufacturers, Food specialists, Research Laboratories, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Algal Protein market With Key Segments:

By Product Type

Spirulina

Chlorella

Seaweed

Others

By Form

Powder Form

Liquid Form

By Source

Marine Algae

Fresh Water Algae

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Food Products

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

The Algal Protein market report provides a meticulous picture of the sector by summary of data, production, and method of study originated from various sources. Competitive analysis comprises identifying the key mutual trends and major players of the market. Besides, report also includes an assessment of different factors essential for the existing market players and new market players coupled with methodical study of value chain.

