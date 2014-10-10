Global suture passer market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures and burn cases.

Suture Passer Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Suture Passer Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH, The Ackermann Group, Cannuflow, Ceterix Orthopaedics, Siesta Medical, Inc., THE OR COMPANY, M.A. QADEER & NASEER SURGICAL CO. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global suture passer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of suture passer market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of surgical procedures and burn cases is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases acts as a market driver

Increasing technological advancement also drives this market growth

Favorable reimbursement scenario in developed regions will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to restrict the market growth

Lack of proper sterilization system also hampers the market growth

Availability of alternative wound care management product is hindering the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product Type (Reusable-Disposable Needle-Based Suture Passers, Reusable-Penetrating Suture Passers, Disposable-Retrieving Suture Passers),

(Reusable-Disposable Needle-Based Suture Passers, Reusable-Penetrating Suture Passers, Disposable-Retrieving Suture Passers), By Procedure (Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Gynecological Surgeries, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Others),

(Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Gynecological Surgeries, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Specially Clinics, Others),

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Specially Clinics, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

