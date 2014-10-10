Global yogurt powder market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.High growth possibilities to expands the product by improved food technology, combining flavors and improved nutritional levels is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Yogurt Powder Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Yogurt Powder Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Foremost Farms USA, Grande Cheese Company, BARTEX, ALMIL AG, Ostmilch Handels GmbH, Surrey SATRO, Döhler GmbH Bayerische Milchindustrie eG, Ornua Co-operative Limited, SCHWARZWALDMILCH GMBH, Dr. Suwelack, Yogurt Powder Factory among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing preference towards natural ingredients and have become health conscious will boost the growth of the market

Minimal contamination risk and extended shelf life of yogurt powder is driving the growth of the market

Yogurt powder is widely accepted by manufacturers, will expect to drive the market growth in near future

Lactose intolerance further leading to health issues such as acne, diarrhea, bloating and gas may hamper the growth of the market

Yogurt powder still not popular in developing countries, which are still using traditional yogurt is restraining the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation:

By Product Type (Skimmed Yogurt Powder, Semi-Skimmed Yogurt Powder, Whole Yogurt Powder),

(Skimmed Yogurt Powder, Semi-Skimmed Yogurt Powder, Whole Yogurt Powder), By Application (Food & Beverage, Bakery & Confectionaries, Cosmetics & Skin Care Products, Household),

(Food & Beverage, Bakery & Confectionaries, Cosmetics & Skin Care Products, Household), By Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Others)

(Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Others) Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Competitive Landscape:

Global yogurt powder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of yogurt powder market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

