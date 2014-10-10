Global Talc market 2019-2025 Overview

Talc is widely used in automotive industry and growing industrialization is one of the reasons for growth in talc market size. Also, the increased spending capacity of middle class population in developing countries and increased Research and Development activities for producing of new types of talc have opened new business opportunities for the growth of talc market size.

Talc-reinforced polypropylene reduce the weight of vehicles. Use of Talc in industrial coating provides protection from corrosion, reduction of solvent and good adhesion. Talc helps increase the solid content with pigment volume concentration for coatings reducing the VOC content and cost of formulation. In Europe, has strict rules and regulations for adoption of VOC usage. Global talc market has usage as main ingredient in roofing materials, paints, ceramics, rubber, insecticides and talcum powder. In cosmetic industry talcum powder market has maximum share and is popular among the growing countries of Asia-Pacific region.

Talc is used in pulp and paper industry and food industry. Furthermore, talc is used to develop countertops for laboratory and switchboards used for electrical usage. The cosmetic industry is another segment that has wide use of talc as lubricant and a filler by the pulp and paper industry, owing to its high resistance to acids and electricity. Talcum powder market is growing owing to extensive use of talc in making of baby powders. The talcum powder is used to prevent rashes in babies, due to use of diapers.

Talc is in pharmaceutical industry as a powder to improve its flow known as glidant and as a pluerodesis agent that prevents pneumothorax. In food industry it is used as an additive and as a fertilizer in the agricultural industry. Global talc market is dominated by paper and pulp industry followed by automotive industry, paint and coating industry, ceramic industry and many other. Indian talcum powder market is another rising industry that is contributing to the growth of talc market.

The global talc market is segmented on the basis of Deposit, Applications and Region. By deposit it is divided into Talc Chlorite, Talc Carbonate and others. By Application it is divided as Ceramics, Paper and Pulp, Paints and coating, pharmaceuticals, plastics and others. The Ceramics segment is predicted to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Ceramics is followed by Plastic as it uses talc as the main raw material which is an effective filler for automotive parts, domestic applications and food packaging industry. Based on region, division is based on Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is growing at a great speed and contributes the most share in talc market, mainly owing to the growing population and spending capacity of the people.

Key players of global talc market include: Imerys, Mondo Minerals, IMI Fabi , Minerals Technologies, Golcha Minerals, and Nippon Talc and many others.

Segmentation:

By Deposit

Talc Chlorite

Talc Carbonate

Others

By Application

Ceramics

Paper and Pulp

Paints and coating

Pharmaceuticals

Plastics

Others

By Region

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Talc Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global talc market by the end of forecast period

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

