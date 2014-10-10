Global Financial Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Financial Analytics Market report gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. With the precise and high-tech information, about ICT industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. Statistical data mentioned in the Financial Analytics Market report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures.

Key profiles mentioned in Financial Analytics Market:- Oracle; IBM Corporation; Google; Domo, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Birst, Inc.; SAP SE; TIBCO Software Inc.; SAS Institute Inc.; GoodData Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Teradata; ALTERYX, INC.; QlikTech International AB; Information Builders; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; Rosslyn Analytics; Microsoft; HARMAN International and TABLEAU SOFTWARE.

Market Dynamics Analysis:

The Financial Analytics Market report consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis-:

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for data-evident and predictive analytics systems in the financial industries which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in adoption of these services due to the need for reduced workload and planning of budgets; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increased levels of regulations and standardizations posed by the authorities regarding the financial transactions and the market; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding privacy of data and cyberattacks with these systems is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Oracle announced that they had collaborated with Blue Prism to develop a new integration system which will reportedly help in automation of agreement with various compliances, provide solutions and report any financial crimes. This system will significantly expand the capabilities of detection and investigation of any suspicious activities in any financial organizations.

In January 2019, SAP SE announced the launch of their new financial product termed as “S/4HANA”, a subledger which provides a centralised system for management of data from financial and operational businesses in organizations, resulting in enhanced efficiency and accounting systems with higher transparency.

