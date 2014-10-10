Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market is driven rapid increase in data volume, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.92% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Data Warehouse as a Service Market report gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours. With the precise and high-tech information, about ICT industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. Statistical data mentioned in the Data Warehouse as a Service Market report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures.

Global data warehouse as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data warehouse as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key profiles mentioned in Data Warehouse as a Service Market: – Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, Snowflake Computing Inc, 1010data, Teradata, Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data, Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., LUX Fund Technology & Solutions, Inc and Accur8 Software.

Market Dynamics Analysis:

The Data Warehouse as a Service Market report consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis-:

Market Drivers:

Rise in adoption of cloud service specifically in private cloud for data storage due to growth in data volume

Increasing need to follow the stringent rules & regulation regarding data safety drives the demand for data warehouse as service

Market Restraints:

There is always a scepticism thought of data security or data theft of the user by the outsourcing company

Lack of skilled person and very slow adoption of cloud from extract, transform and load tools restraining this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2018, Snowflake Computing announced the expansion due to increasing customer demand of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure particularly in Europe region. Accelerated networking and storage soft delete is the added feature of this platform.

In September 2018, Accur8 Software announced data migration as a Service which enables migration service for the IBMi operating environment companies. This also enables to transfer data from IBMi environment to the cloud platform.

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Essential Points to focus on:

This report gives stick guide investigation toward changing competitive elements.

It gives a forward-looking point of view on various variables driving or limiting business sector development.

It gives five-year estimate surveyed based on how the market is anticipated to develop.

Includes strategies of key players along with their profiles.

In-profundity market division analysis.

Presents recent industry patterns and advancements.

