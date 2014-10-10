The global automotive infotainment market size is expected to reach USD 46.99 billion by 2025 owing to the continuous innovation and advancement in infotainment services especially in wireless communications. Upcoming 5G and driverless car technologies will propel the growth of automotive infotainment market in the coming years. However, the automotive infotainment market faces number of challenges such as not able to deliver the solutions that are demanded by the customers whose expectations are dictated by parallel consumer electronics.

Touchscreen entertainment systems have been present since many years, but recently it is garnered so much attention. Today infotainment systems are implemented across wide range of luxury to economic cars available in the market.

When the mobile systems were introduced, there was an increased incidents of accidents. People talking or using of phones while driving had led to few fatal accidents and few not so fatal ones. The automotive infotainment system comes with the facility of hands-free calling and ease of access through touchscreen devices. Thus, ensuring that the safety guidelines are met across all the platforms.

White Paper on “ Automotive Infotainment: What does the Future Hold?”

Digital technology is rapidly growing and influencing the industry across all industry segments. Digitalization has led to large-scale innovation across various industry sectors. Business leaders are trying to innovate to stay ahead. The 200 year old Automobile industry is grappling to work along with digital trends and provide optimum solutions to all. The automotive infotainment is one such sector of the automobile industry which is in-line to the latest digital trends. The white-paper discusses the various aspects of automotive infotainment along with the growing trends that drive the market. Various challenges faced during implementation of the same are also discussed in the study.

Casestudy on “How Genivi helped Bosch and BMW meet consumer demands for Automotive Infotainment”

Consumers today are focused on various additional features provided by automobile companies, one of which is automotive infotainment. Infotainment is a powerful system that makes the driving experience better for users. People can listen to music, make calls hands-free and at the same time refer to navigation tools. The system works in collaboration with hardware and software and mobile technologies. Initially, frequency of technical innovation was high and automobile vendors were facing issues to maintain the balance. This case study explains how Genivi Alliance, helped automotive leaders save time and efforts while developing software part of the automotive infotainment systems.