Global Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach USD 9,762.59 Million by 2025 from USD 4,000.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The data center interconnect market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This data center interconnect market report also endows with an insightful overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into account most important factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. To accomplish the same, this market research report offers an insightful market data and information about ICT industry to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. All these factors are very significant when it comes to achieving a success in the competitive marketplace.

Key Points: Global Data Center Interconnect Market

Cisco Systems, Inc. is going to dominate the data center interconnect market following Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Ciena Corporation, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation., ADVA Optical Networking, Juniper Networks, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Extreme Networks, Inc., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Pluribus Networks, ZTE Corporation, RANOVUS Inc., FUJITSU and Megaport among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Data Center Interconnect Market

By type

(Product, Services, Product),

Application

(workload and data storage mobility, shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters, real time disaster recovery and business continuity),

End User

(CNPS/ICPS, communication service providers, enterprises, government),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, South America, Middle-East &Africa)

Key Drivers: Global Data Center Interconnect Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global data center interconnect are the data centers concentrating on the reduction of high power consumption, WAN consolidation and bandwidth requirements. Enhanced enterprise demand from vertical and rapid conversion into cloud-based services is the other factor which will drive the demand of global data center interconnect market.

High initial investments are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Advancement in data connectivity and emerging need for higher ethernet speed are some of the factors which will drive the market in future.

Converged packet optical market is growing with the highest CAGR

Services is driving the market with highest market share.

CNPs/ICPs segment is dominating the data center interconnect market

Recent Developments:

In March, 2017, Nuance Communications, Inc. unveiled the latest version of Dragon Software for better accuracy, and timely detailed information.

In October, 2017, Nuance Communications, Inc. has been ranked 1St for the end-to-end healthcare coding, clinical documentation improvement (CDI), transcription and speech recognition technology in black book.

In September, Nuance Communications, Inc. announced that clinical speech recognition through the Nuance Dragon Medical One cloud platform will be supported by Imprivata Cortext, for the secured communications platform.

