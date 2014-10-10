Global Metal Recycling Market is expected to reach USD 59.5 billion by 2025, from USD 36.0 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The metal recycling report is generated with the relevant expertises that have used established and unswerving tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to carry out the research study. Also, this data and information, if gets utilized in a correct manner, is very valuable to stay ahead of the competition. This market research report is one of the best and wide-ranging market reports which provide market insights by considering number of factors. Geographical scope of the products is also taken into consideration methodically for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa

Key Market Competitors: Global Metal Recycling Market

The key players operating in the global metal recycling market are –

ArcelorMittal

Nucor

CMC

Sims Metal Management Limited

Aurubis

European Metal Recycling,

DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd,

Tata Steel,

Baosteel Co.,Ltd.,

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from the aluminium industry

Rapid industrialization in the developing economies leading to increased demand for metal products

Rising awareness for sustainable management practices leading to the increased use of recycled metals

Awareness for the effective and proper use of natural resources

Market Restraint:

No proper organised sector for metal recycling.

Improper regulations for free and smooth scrap metals recycling trade.

Supply chain management issues

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global metal recycling market

Analyze and forecast metal recycling market on the basis of type, scrap type, equipment and end-use sector

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, scrap type, equipment and end-use sector

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Segmentation: Global Metal Recycling Market

By Type

(Ferrous metal and Non-ferrous metal),

Scrap Type

(Old scrap and New scrap),

Equipment

(Shredders, Shears, Granulating machines, Briquetting machines),

End-Use Sector

(Construction, Automotive, Equipment Manufacturing, Shipbuilding, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Landscape: Global Metal Recycling Market

The global metal recycling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metal recycling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In March 2018, Nucor has announced that it is going to build a new rebar micro mill in Florida. The rebar mill will have an annual capacity of 350,000 tons and is expected to employ around 250 people. This plant will be using the scrap ferrous and non-ferrous metals for the production of rebar.

