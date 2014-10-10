Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the automatic and hybrid transmission is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the advanced gear shifter market ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Kongsberg Automotive, Stoneridge, Inc., Fujikiko Co., Ltd., DURA Automotive Systems, Ficosa International S.A.,Kuster Holding GmbH., Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, GHSP, Inc., Orscheln Products, SL Corporation, SILA, CHONGQING KUAYUE (GROUP) CO.,LTD., TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD, Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System CO., LTD.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2015, TATA Motors is planning to launch Nano with Automatic manual transmission technology. The automatic gear shift will help the company to revive their sales.

In May 2018, Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of their new new Vitara Brezza with auto gear shift (AGS) technology. This new car has advanced safety regulations like dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, high- speed warming alert etc.

Market Drivers:

There is increase in the usage of the x-by- wire.

Accurate and quick responding technology.

Market Restraints:

More complexity and less reliability is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

They are expensive as compared to the normal gear shifter.

Segmentation: Global Advanced Gear Shifter Market

By Technology

(Automatic Shifter, Shift- by- Wire),

Component

(CAN Module, Electronic Control Unit, Solenoid Actuator),

Vehicle Type

(Light- Duty Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle),

Electric Vehicle

(Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Plug- In Hybrid Electric Vehicle),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global advanced gear shifter market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of advanced gear shifter market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

