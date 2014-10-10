Global carnauba wax market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.20% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for pharmaceutical and rising exports of carnauba wax are the factor for the market growth.

This carnauba wax market report is structured with the clear understanding of business goals of food and beverage industry and needs to bridge the gap by delivering the most appropriate and proper solutions. In addition, carnauba wax market research report predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, segment type & market application. Market study of carnauba wax report considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global carnauba wax market are Foncepi Comercial Exportadora Ltda; Carnaúba do Brasil; Brasil Ceras., Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.; Kahl GmbH & Co. KG; KahlWax; NOREVO; Koster Keunen; The International Group, Inc.; Poth Hille; Akrochem Corporation.; TER HELL & CO. GMBH; J. Allcock & Sons Ltd; Koster Keunen; Arjun Beeswax; KANTILAL BROTHERS; EXCEL INTERNATIONAL; BJ International.; Arjun Bees Wax Industries; Kemie Industries; JOHN AROMAS; AF Suter & Co Ltd; among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Brenntag announced the acquisition of EPChem Group. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio which will also enhance their specialty chemicals portfolio. This will also provide them opportunity so they can expand their range in different application such as personal care, adhesives, roofing among others

In October 2015, Simoniz UK announced the launch of their new range of products which is specially designed for car- lovers. The new range consists of Simoniz Ultracare Alloy Wheel Cleaner, which cleans alloys without any corrosive effects. The larger family includes the exclusive Simoniz Shampoo & Wax and Simoniz Shampoo & Carnauba Wax from Halford. The goods combine a shampoo with a wax while still delivering leading results from the industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for automotive industry will drive the market growth in the forecast period

Growing popularity of organic products also acts as a market driver

Rising consumption by young population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Increasing demand for food glazing agents in the developing food and confectionery industry will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising concern about the side effect of carnauba wax will hamper the market growth

Less profitability margins to the manufacturers is restricting the growth of this market

Low commercialization of carnauba wax will also restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Carnauba Wax Market

By End- User

(Food & Beverages, Automobiles, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Others),

Source

(Natural, Organic),

Form

(Powder, Flakes, Pellet),

Product Type

(Type 1, Type 3, Type 4),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global carnauba wax market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carnauba wax market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

