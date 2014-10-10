Market Analysis: Global Canthaxanthin Market

The global canthaxanthin market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Various health benefits related to canthaxanthin is foreseen to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the key players operating in the global canthaxanthin market are DSM, BASF SE, Novepha Company Limited, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals., Guangzhou Wisdom Bio-Technology Co.,Ltd, ZMC Group of Companies, Hangzhou onicon chemical co limited, Divi’s Nutraceuticals, SIMAGCHEM, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., AK Scientific Inc, Skyrun Industrial among others.

Market Definition: Global Canthaxanthin Market

Canthaxanthin is a carotenoid pigment which is in red and orange colour. It primarily found in foods including fish, eggs, mushrooms as well as the pigment has also produced by chemical synthesis. Canthaxanthin is also used as food colour and feed additive it has wide applications in the cosmetic industry. Canthaxanthin is similar to carotenes in vegetables such as carrots. It has the ability to protect the human skin against sun through its antioxidant activity.

Market Drivers

Flourishing cosmetic and personal care industry acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Increasing awareness about health and personal hygiene is another factor augmenting the market growth

Properties like antioxidant activity offered by canthaxanthin also drives the market growth

Surging demand from various end-user industry is another factor boosting this market growth

Global Canthaxanthin Market Restraints

Extensive consumption of canthaxanthin leads to multiple side effects, which is anticipated to hamper the market growth

Stringent regulatory and approval norms to affect the market growth

Segmentation: Global Canthaxanthin Market

By Source

Natural Canthaxanthin

Synthetic Canthaxanthin

By Application

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Global Canthaxanthin Market:

In September 2010, DSM Acquired Microbia, Inc., in order to expand its product portfolio. Acquisition made by DSM will help chemical, feed, and other industries to develop sustainable products. It has developed a technology platform which enables high quality natural carotenoids (including β-carotene and canthaxanthin. This could create market expansion for the organic canthaxanthin

In May 2010, Novus International acquired Europe-based IQF Group, with this acquisition Novus International expanded its product portfolio in human nutrition and addition of several products including canthaxanthin. This acquisition can support the market growth in the forecast period

Competitive Analysis:

Global canthaxanthin market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of canthaxanthin market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Canthaxanthin Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

