Market Analysis: Global Oat-based Snacks Market

The global oat-based snacks market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period of 2019-2026. Changing eating habits and availability of innovative products is likely to create opportunity in the oat based snacks market.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the key players operating in the global oat-based snacks market are PATERSON ARRAN, nature delivered ltd, General Mills Inc., Kellogg NA Co., Mondelez International, Britannia Industries., NAIRN’S OATCAKES LIMITED, The Quaker Oats Company, BOBO’S, Uncle Tobys, Libre Naturals Inc, STOATS, SERIOUS FOODS BELGIUM sprl, Seven Sundays, Del Monte Food, Inc, Chicago Bar Company LLC., Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, MUSH – Overnight Oats. Barbara’s among others.

Market Definition: Global Oat-based Snacks Market

Oats are high source of vitamins, antioxidants, mineral and fiber that makes oat-based snacks nutritious food products. Several health benefits and high nutritional value of oats could be the main element for the high popularity of oat-based snacks. These snacks are consumed for breakfast. Apart from this, companies are introducing variety of healthy snacks into the global market, which is likely to trigger the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing health awareness regarding several chronic diseases is the major factor boosting this market growth

Oats provides high nutritional value when compared to any other snacks; this is another factor driving the market growth

Healthy weight loss and high metabolism are provided by oats consumption uplifts the demand of the market

Prevailing demand from several supermarkets, departmental store, hypermarkets will also enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Risk of contamination, this factor can impede the market growth

Stringent regulations regarding food products is another factor restricting the market growth

Availability of substitutes in the market will also acts as a restraining factor for the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Oat-based Snacks Market

By Product

Oat-based Bakery and Bars

Oat-based Savory

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retailers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, UK headquartered snacks brand Graze launched oat-based snacks range named as Wow Bakes that contains 100 calories per serving. This range is available in four different flavours such as honeycomb crumble, lemon drizzle, sticky toffee, and chocolate sea salt. This product launch will upscale the demand for oat-based snacks in the near future by significantly reducing the sugar content across the entire cereal bar range

In June 2019, shortbread manufacturer Paterson’s introduced on-the-go oat snacking bar with four different variants including Cranberry, Apple, Blueberry, and Raspberry.it contains around 170 calorie and less than 2.5% saturated fat. As on-the-go food products are highly preferred by working people that could also help to increase the oat-based snacks market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global Oat-based Snacks Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of oat-based snacks market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Oat-based Snacks Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

The Global Oat-based Snacks Market research report is a demonstrated wellspring of data which offers an adaptive perspective on the present market patterns, circumstances, openings and status. The report is a complete measurable investigation of the Oat-based Snacks Market market’s constant positive advancements, limit, generation, creation esteem, cost/benefit, supply/demand and import/send out. It gives an assessment of different portions that are depended upon to observe the snappiest development in the midst of the estimated time period. The Oat-based Snacks Market report brings into light a reasonable understanding about the overall industry examination of significant industry players.

It additionally contains the drivers and limits for the market that are gotten from SOWT examination, and furthermore demonstrates what all are the ongoing advancements, product launches, joint endeavors by the few key players and brands that are driving the market are by foundational organization profiles. Oat-based Snacks Market is an expert and inside-out market report that spotlights on market share, potential deals volume, driving portions and geological investigation of Oat-based Snacks Market industry. It demonstrates that the ascent in market is for the most part credited to the rising development of the relevant enterprises and the resulting ascends popular of uses.

