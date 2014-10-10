This Dopamine Agonist Drug market analysis offers an examination of a range of segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the Dopamine Agonist Drug market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. This report also gives you an idea about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their altering likings about particular product. A complete discussion about numerous market related topics in this Dopamine Agonist Drug market research report is sure to aid the client in studying the market on competitive landscape.

Dopamine agonists are the class of drugs that stimulates postsynaptic dopamine receptors directly in the brain. It is most widely used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD). It works by reducing the motor fluctuations in person with Parkinson’s disease.

Global Dopamine Agonist Drug Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and untapped emerging economies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Key Market Players: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amarin Corporation, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, US WorldMeds, LLC, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, UCB S.A., Bausch Health, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Intec Pharma Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Serina Therapeutics, Apotex Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Intec Pharma Ltd and others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dopamine-agonist-drug-market

Segmentation: Global Dopamine Agonist Drug Market

By Type

Non-Ergoline Dopamine Agonists

Ergot-Derived Dopamine Agonists

By Indication

Parkinson’s Disease

Restless Leg Syndrome

Others

By Drugs

Carbidopa and Levodopa

Ropinirole

Pramipexole

Cabergoline

Bromocriptine

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Intec Pharma Ltd reported results from an earlier phase II trial of Accordion Pill (carbidopa/levodopa) in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients. The trial demonstrated overall PK profile with no adverse event reporting. If trial successful of dopamine agonist, it will change the treatment paradigms for patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

In January 2019, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited received an Abbreviated New Drug Application from the FDA for Pramipexole, extended-release dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The FDA approval of pramipexole strengthens the company’s generic portfolio in the therapeutic area of neurology.

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dopamine-agonist-drug-market

Competitive Analysis:

Global dopamine agonist drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global dopamine agonist drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Research Methodology: Global Dopamine Agonist Drug Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

INQUIRE | FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS REPORT @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-dopamine-agonist-drug-market

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com