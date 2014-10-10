Global Automotive Software Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.25% in the forecast period in 2019-2026, resulting in a rise of its initial estimated value of USD 18.58 growing to a projected value of USD 71.03 billion by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements

The market data included in this automotive software report helps businesses to successfully make decisions about business strategies to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI). All this data and information is very significant to the businesses when it comes to define the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion and distribution of the products and services. This automotive software report suits your business requirements in many ways and also assists in informed decision making and smart working. With the automotive software report it can also be analysed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive software market are Renesas Electronics Corporation, Elektrobit, Vector Informatik GmbH, AImotive, Rightware, Wind River Systems Inc., Microsoft, NXP Semiconductors, Airbiquity Inc., Green Hills Software, LUXOFT, KPIT, Sigma Software, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, QNX Software Systems Limited, Autonet Mobile Inc., SafeRide.io and Apple Inc.

Global Automotive Software Market Segmentation:

By Application

(Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety Systems,Infotainment Systems,TelematicsSystems,Body Control & Comfort Systems,Communication Systems,PowertrainSystems)

By Vehicle Type

(Passenger Vehicles,A-Segment,B-Segment,C-Segment,D-Segment,E-Segment,FSegment,CommercialVehicles,Light Commercial Vehicles,Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

By Electric Vehicle

(Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV),Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV),Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV))

By Geography

(North America,South America,Europe,Asia-Pacific,Middle East & Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of demand for adoption of electronics in the vehicles requiring integration and operating systems for its usage

Increased levels of connected vehicles due to the prevalence of IoT

Market Restraints:

Absence of any set standard protocols for the development of products; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of knowledge and expertise in repairing and maintaining the automotive software

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, QNX Software Systems Limited announced that they had launched three new automotive software products that have been safety certified and will help overcome the challenge of complying with the ISO 26262 safety standard. The products, “QNX Hypervisor for Safety”, “QNX Platform for ADAS 2.0”, “QNX OS for Safety 2.0”.

In January 2017, QNX Software Systems Limited announced the launch of their most advanced and secure automotive operating system, “QNX Software Development Platform 7.0”.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Software Market

Global automotive software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automotive software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

