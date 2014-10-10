Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Consumer IoT Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Consumer IoT Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft.

Global consumer IoT market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 172.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

An in-depth study examining the potential of the market and also offers data and estimates on the market structure, dynamics, and trends.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Market Drivers:

Growing number of internet users and increasing adoption of smart and multimedia devices is expected to drive the market growth

Increased convenience and ease-of-life with consumer IoT is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Risks of privacy of data and breaches associated with consumer IoT is expected to restrain the market growth

High amount of power consumption conducted by the connected devices is also expected to restrain the market growth

Global Consumer IoT Market Segmentation:

By Offerings: Node Component, Network Infrastructure, Solution, Service

By End-Use Application: Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Home Automation

Company Profiles and Sales Data:

This part of the report is very important as it gives statistical as well as other types of analysis of leading manufacturers in the global Consumer IoT market. It assesses each and every player studied in the report on the basis of the main business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specification, product application, and product category.

Market Competition by Player:

Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Consumer IoT market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Consumer IoT market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.

The Competitive landscape mapping the trends and outlook of the report which highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players including Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft.

The report ponders the market status and future pattern in the global market, to completely and profoundly explore and uncover the market circumstance and future conjecture. This report not only lends a hand for intelligent decision making but also better manages marketing of goods and services which leads to growth in the business.

Chapter wise Study of Global Consumer IoT market

Introduction about Global Consumer IoT

Global Consumer IoT Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

Consumer IoT Market by Application/End Users

Global Consumer IoT Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Consumer IoT Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Consumer IoT Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Consumer IoT (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Global Consumer IoT Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

Additionally Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers

Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) table for each product type

Consumer IoT Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Consumer IoT Key Raw Materials Analysis

Global Consumer IoT market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain. This market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

