Global cannabis market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 34.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. As per study key players of this market are The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis.

Global cannabis market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 34.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

An in-depth study examining the potential of the market and also offers data and estimates on the market structure, dynamics, and trends.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Drivers:

Legalization of medical and recreational use of cannabis

Medical advantages of cannabis

Restraints

Scarcity of water and sustainable agriculture

Lack of awareness related to benefits of cannabis

Opportunity

Innovation in variety of sativa products

Challenge

High taxes imposed on cannabis

Global Cannabis Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel: Physical, Digital

By Product Type: Buds, Oil, Tinctures

By Usage: Medical, Recreational

By Crop Variety: Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa

Company Profiles and Sales Data:

This part of the report is very important as it gives statistical as well as other types of analysis of leading manufacturers in the global Cannabis market. It assesses each and every player studied in the report on the basis of the main business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specification, product application, and product category.

Market Competition by Player:

Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Cannabis market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Cannabis market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.

The Competitive landscape mapping the trends and outlook of the report which highlights a clear insight about the market share analysis of major industry players including The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis.

All the market bits of knowledge of global Cannabis market research report will prompt noteworthy thoughts and better leadership. In addition, businesses can recognize the extent of the marketing problems, causes for failure of particular product (if any) already in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched with the Cannabis report.

Chapter wise Study of Global Cannabis market

Introduction about Global Cannabis

Global Cannabis Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

Cannabis Market by Application/End Users

Global Cannabis Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Cannabis Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Cannabis Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Cannabis (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Global Cannabis Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

Additionally Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers

Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) table for each product type

Cannabis Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Cannabis Key Raw Materials Analysis

A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is right there who are skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. The Cannabis report endows with wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost, profit, supply, demand and import-export.

