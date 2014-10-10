Market Analysis: Global Toddler Wear Market

Global toddler wear market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 301.21 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising birth rate worldwide.

Global Toddler Wear Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global toddler wear market are Carter’s, Inc.; The Trendy Toddlers; adidas AG; Benetton Group; The Gap, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Mothercare Plc; Gildan Activewear SRL; Cotton On Group; Diesel SpA; DOLCE&GABBANA; Hanesbrands Inc.; Ralph Lauren; H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB; Okaidi; The Children’s Place; Catimini; Inditex; Rock Your Baby among others.

Market Definition: Global Toddler Wear Market

Toddler wear are the category of apparel, footwear and accessories manufactured keeping in mind to protect the toddler which are described as children who are aged between twelve to thirty six months. These clothes are generally really trendy, protective and highly stylish. These clothes are generally of very high quality and free of any harmful substances added during the production process due to the sensitive skin and high care required for toddlers.

Market Drivers:

Presence of wide variations in clothing categories and products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising volume of products experiencing premiumization is expected to propel the market growth due to increasing levels of disposable income amongst consumers

Increasing endorsements from celebrities along with utilization of children fashion models; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Significant utilization of social media marketing practices along with availability of specialized categories for children and infant clothing in retail stores also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Availability of various unorganized local players that are able to offer low cost apparel will restrict the growth of this market

Large costs associated with these products making it inaccessible to a number of consumer groups; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Toddler Wear Market

By Product

Apparel

Footwear

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) announced the launch of childrenswear product range produced only of sustainable materials designed for babies to children aged fourteen. The most significant factor with this is the contribution from sale going towards WWF and their operations for conservation of environment

In July 2018, Carter’s, Inc. announced the availability of “Carter’s KID”, their latest product range designed keeping in mind boys and girls having a size range of 4-14. The product range offers high quality products having a wide variety of colours, graphic designs and styles that children and parents expect. This will enable consumers to fulfil the requirements of their children and kids establishing Carter’s, Inc. as the leading brand for children apparel

Competitive Analysis:

Global toddler wear market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of toddler wear market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The Global toddler wear market research report gives present and future patterns which are laid out to decide the general engaging quality and to single out productive patterns to increase a more grounded position in Industry foreseen to mirror a positive development pattern in upcoming years also. The report gives top to bottom inclusion from different viewpoints and situation to future patterns and openings. This report additionally incorporates most recent tweaked and syndicated examine alongside consulting services.

The toddler wear market report gives inside and out investigation of toddler wear market by utilizing SWOT examination, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This gives total investigation of drivers, limits and opportunities of the market. Moreover, report has given a top to bottom investigation of prime players and their business strategies which has been keeping ahead of their competitors. It likewise blesses with amount of production, future interest, required raw material, and the cash soundness of the association.

Research Methodology: Global Toddler Wear Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

