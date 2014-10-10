Global fertility supplements market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and forecast year 2017. Increase in the geriatric population around the world is boosting the market growth.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global fertility supplements market are Care Fertility, Xytex, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, INVO Bioscience, Alabama Fertility, Shivani Scientific Industries Private Limited, IVFtech ApS, DHEA Fertility Nutritional Supplement, Coast Science, Ocean Healthcare Private Limited, Genea Limited, Medicover, Monash IVF, OvaScience Progyny Inc., Apollo Fertility, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Bayer AG, ZenithNutrition, Supplemena LLC among others.

Key Development in the Market:

In November 2017, FertilHerb has launched new women’s fertility supplement that has the capability to enhance female fertility and reproductive wellness in women. This launch of product in market has increased the operational efficiency of the company

In January 2015, Fruitful Way Ltd. has launched natural fertility and conception toolkit. This is useful for couples or women who are trying to get pregnant as it includes a unique, science-backed dietary supplement, scientifically mated with a sophisticated fertility app. With this launch of the product, company has strengthened their product portfolio in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global fertility supplements market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fertility supplements market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand for herbal fertility supplements is expected to drive the growth of the market

Worldwide increasing number of fertility clinics is driving the market growth

High growth in infertility rates will propel the market growth in the forecast period

Technological advancement in medical technologies and introduction of innovative products may boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Government policies like ‘one-child-per-couple’ subjected to forced sterilizations or abortions; may hamper the growth of the market

The size of tablets is a drawback due to their hardness these tablets are difficult to swallow and do not offer the dosing flexibility which is limiting the market growth

Costs associated with fertility procedures and services is restraining the growth of the market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Fertility Supplements Market

By Ingredient

Natural

Synthetic

Blend of Natural and Synthetic

By Type

Capsules

Soft Gels

Powders

Liquids

Others

By Procedure

IVF with ICSI

IUI

Surrogacy

IVF without ICSI

Others

By Service

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg and Embryo Banking

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

By Application

Men

Women

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

By Distribution Channel

OTC

Prescribed

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

