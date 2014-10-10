Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery Market (EOR / IOR) accounted for USD 743.2 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

This chemical enhanced oil recovery market research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. Market parameters covered in chemical enhanced oil recovery report can be listed as market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. Chemical enhanced oil recovery market research report has the potential to persuade strategic and specific needs of any business in the chemical and material industry.

Major Market Competitors: Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market

Some of the major players in chemical enhanced oil recovery (EOR / IOR) market Albemarle Corporation, Ashland, BASF SE, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Champion Technology Services, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Halliburton, Huntsman, Kemira, Oil Chem Technologies, Schlumberger Limited, Shell Chemicals, Solvay, Stepan Company, Ecolab (TIORCO), CPGE, North American Operation (Sasol), Surtek, Inc. and many more.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing crude oil production

Growth in deep drilling operations

Market Restraint:

Declining oil prices hindering the chemical EOR

Market Segmentation: Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market

By Type

(Water Soluble Polymers, Surfactants, Polymer Gels, Biopolymers, Alkaline Chemicals)

By Application

(Onshore, Offshore)

By Technique

(Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding )

By Origin

(Petro-Based, Bio-Based)

Competitive Landscape:

The global chemical enhanced oil recovery (EOR / IOR) market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

