The Video Event Data Recorder Market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

The global Video Event Data Recorder market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Video Event Data Recorder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Video Event Data Recorder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Video Event Data Recorder in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Video Event Data Recorder manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Digital Ally

Octo Telematics

WatchGuard Video

L-3 Mobile-Vision

COBAN Technologies

Omnitracs

Safety Vision

Convoy Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Flash Card

Cloud Data Storage

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Video Event Data Recorder

1.1 Definition of Video Event Data Recorder

1.2 Video Event Data Recorder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Video Event Data Recorder Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flash Card

1.2.3 Cloud Data Storage

1.3 Video Event Data Recorder Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Video Event Data Recorder Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Video Event Data Recorder Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Video Event Data Recorder Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Video Event Data Recorder Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Video Event Data Recorder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Video Event Data Recorder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Video Event Data Recorder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Video Event Data Recorder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Video Event Data Recorder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Video Event Data Recorder Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Video Event Data Recorder

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Video Event Data Recorder

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Video Event Data Recorder

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Video Event Data Recorder

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Video Event Data Recorder Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Video Event Data Recorder

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

