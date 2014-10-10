This Tumor Immunotherapy report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the upcoming years. It provides a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub segments of the global market. This Tumor Immunotherapy report tracks and analyze the competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments and research and developments in the global market. The rising opportunities of the fastest growing market segments are covered throughout the report.

Global Tumor immunotherapy Market is expected to rise register a healthy CAGR of 13.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancements related to technologies for treatment of cancer.

Tumor immunotherapy is a revolutionary method for treating or reducing the prevalence of tumors in the human body by modifying the ability of their immune system and their ability to fight against these tumors. This method provides the immune system with the ability to reduce any prevalence of tumor cells in the body by enhancing their abilities.

Market Drivers

Increasing approval of this therapeutic mode for effectiveness over other methods; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhanced rate of adoption from various physicians and focus on developing highly effective therapeutic systems also drives the market growth

Increasing prevalence of cancer prevalence worldwide is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing concern and awareness regarding the negative impacts of the current therapies available for treatment of tumor will foster the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Tumor Immunotherapy Market

By Type

Immunomodulatory Drugs Targeting Immune Cells

Other Immunomodulators

Oncolytic Virus

Cancer Vaccine

Adoptive Cellular Immunotherapy

Bispecific Antibody Targeting CD3

By Technology

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cytokines & Immunomodulators

Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cell Therapies

Adoptive Cell Transfer

Others

By Application

Blood Cancer

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, GlaxoSmithKline plc announced that they had entered into a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA for the development of “M7824”, a immunotherapy being designed to target cells in cancer cases proving to be difficult for treatment. The product is currently in development pending registration for treatment of cancer cases

In March 2016, Quest PharmaTech Inc. announced that they had agreed with Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for funding of immunotherapy treatment development throughout China. This agreement will involve the development of a new organization focused on research and development of cancer immunotherapy products for the region, known as “OncoVent Co., Ltd. This strategy will help accelerate the development of therapeutics based on immunotherapy in the region

Competitive Analysis:

Global tumor immunotherapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tumor immunotherapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck & Co., Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca; Novartis AG; Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.; 3M; Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; Quest PharmaTech Inc.; Zydus Cadila; Merck KGaA; GlaxoSmithKline plc; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Laboratoires Servier; Sanofi; Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC; Gilead Sciences, Inc. among others.

Research Methodology: Global Tumor Immunotherapy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

