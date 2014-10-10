Caffeinated Beverage Market research report has been formed with the systematic gathering and estimation of market information for Food & Beverage industry. All this information is supplied in such a form that properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data described in the report helps to make out diverse market opportunities present worldwide for Food & Beverage industry. This report endows with accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behavior etc. Taking up such market research report is always gainful for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. Analytical study of this Caffeinated Beverage Market report supports in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

Global Caffeinated beverages Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the changes in lifestyles of individuals giving rise to hectic professional lives and longer working hours.

Caffeinated beverages are drinks that contain caffeine which is a legally-acceptable stimulator for the body. These beverages are widely popular and accepted as a source of energy for individuals. Caffeine is very commonly found in tea and coffee and these two beverages are one of the most widely accepted globally. Other forms of drinks involve addition of caffeine as an ingredient during the processing and development phase.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced levels of strength and greater metabolism of the body with the consumption of these beverages are factors propelling the growth of the market

Increasing standards of living due to higher volume of income amongst individuals is expected to drive the market growth

Various promotional and marketing activities on online and offline modes is expected to influence the choices of consumers giving rise to a higher adoption rate for these beverages

Various innovations and research-based activities to involve natural sweeteners in these products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Caffeinated Beverage Market

By Product

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Energy Drinks

Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Tea & Coffee

Sports Drinks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, DANONE’s subsidiary Danone North America announced the launch of “Oikos Pro Fuel” protein-packed caffeinated dairy beverage under the brand of “Oikos”. The product provides high caffeine content in a new form helping deliver high volumes of energy in individual servings bottle. The product combines two of the fastest growing segments of beverage industry that are dairy beverages and energy drinks bringing a highly innovative range of products for consumers

In August 2019, Clear Cut Phocus announced that they had expanded their distribution channel to tap into the grocery chains of United States such as “Lucky’s Market” and “Giant Food Stores”. This will help ensure that their innovative products are delivered to a greater volume of consumers as the need for fulfilling the caffeinated beverage demands reaches new heights and various manufacturers are focusing on development of better forms of delivery for caffeine. The company also announced the availability of a new flavour for their innovative caffeinated sparkling water, “Peach” which will be combined with the existing flavour variants commercialized by the company

Competitive Analysis:

Global meal replacement products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of meal replacement products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global caffeinated beverage market are Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.; Monster Energy Company; PepsiCo; RED BULL; Rockstar, Inc.; THE COCA-COLA COMPANY; Arizona Beverage Company; BAWLS ACQUISITION; Living Essentials Marketing, LLC; LUCOZADE; Beaver Buzz; COTT CORPORATION; Clear Cut Phocus; Jolt Cola; SlimFast; LIMITLESS; DANONE; Nurish Brands, Inc. among others.

Research Methodology: Global Caffeinated Beverage Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

