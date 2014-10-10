This CBD skin care market report endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will help to stay ahead of the competition. The report performs the study of market drivers and market restraints thoroughly along with the analysis of the market structure. A class and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies of this report to offer an exceptional market research report for a specific niche. Businesses can achieve better insights to drive the business into right direction with the different segments covered in CBD Skin Care Marketthe CBD skin care market research report.

Global CBD Skin Care Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about the benefits of CBD infused personal care products and rising self-consciousness among population are the factor for the market growth.

CBD or cannabidiol is derived from the hemp plant. It is very beneficial for the people who are suffering from insomnia, anxiety, stress and other problems. These CBD are widely used in skin care products because they have the ability to decrease the inflammation and pain caused by inflammatory skin disorders. They also can support the skin’s natural healing process and can also decrease the lifespan of eczema/psoriasis flare-ups. Oils, masks & serum, cleansers and other are some of the common types of the CBD.

Segmentation: Global CBD Skin Care Market

By Source

Hemp

Marijuana

By Type

Oil

Creams & Moisturizers

Masks & Serums

Cleansers

Others

By Application

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others

By Distribution

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Canopy Growth Corporation announced the acquisition of This Works. This purchase is a main element of a multifaceted approach for hemp and CBD as Canopy Growth continues to construct on its highly integrated production and distribution platform. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product offering and strengthen their position in the market

In April 2019, Ovation Science Inc. announced the launch of their new line of topical skin care products mixed with cannabidiol derived from hemp called ARLO Beauty. This is the company’s new anti- aging product line which will consist of anti- aging day cream, night cream, luxurious hand & body lotion and eye cream

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of CBD skin care products acts as a market driver

CDB skin care possess antioxidant properties counteracting the signs of aging mainly amongst the geriatric population; this factor also augments the market growth

Rising awareness about the healing nature of the product is also encouraging the manufacturer; this is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing demand for facial masks sheet and serums will also drive the market growth

Investment in R&D along with demand of skin care products is amplifying the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global CBD skin care market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CBD skin care market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CBD skin care market are Kiehl’s, Cannuka, LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., ENDOCA., Lord Jones., VERTLYBALM., THE CBD SKINCARE CO., LEEF ORGANICS., JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS, CBD For Life, Kana Skincare, Apothecanna, KBLCOSMETICS., Pacific Roots, LLC., CBD Care Garden, LLC, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, Ecogen Labs, Nordic Oil., Satliva, among others.

Research Methodology: Global CBD Skin Care Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

