Polyglycolic acid market is expected to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 9.60% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing usage of polyglyconic acid in shale gas extraction and growing awareness about their flavor and odor barrier characteristics are the factor for the market growth.

This polyglyconic acid market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of chemical industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

The major players covered in the polyglycolic acid report are

KUREHA CORPORATION,

Corbion,

BMG Incorporated,

Teleflex Incorporated.,

Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd.,

Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd.,

KUREHA AMERICA, INC,

Merck KGaA,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

ORION SUTURES INDIA PVT LTD,

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,

BASF SE

Competitive Landscape and Polyglycolic Acid Market Share Analysis

Global polyglycolic acid market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to polyglycolic acid market.

Global Polyglycolic Acid Market Scope and Market Size

Global polyglycolic acid market is segmented of the basis of form, and end- users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of form, polyglycolic acid market is segmented into fiber, film, and others such as plate, composite and rod. Fiber segment is expected to dominate the market among all because of their high demand in the medical industry.

Based on end-user industry, polyglycolic acid market is further categorized into medical, oil & gas, packaging, and others such as civil engineerings, agriculture and filter. Medical segment is expected to dominate the market among all because of the increasing usage of polyglyconic acid in hysterectomy, transluminal coronary angioplasty, and other surgeries.

Breakdown Of Global Polyglycolic Acid Market

By Form

(Fiber, Film, Others),

End-Use Industry

(Medical, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Others),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

