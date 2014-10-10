Global Odontogenic Sarcoma Treatment market research report is a brilliant guide for actionable ideas, superior decision-making and better business strategies. This research report uncovers different industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. The report presents with the persistent knowledge and information of revolutionizing market landscape, what already exists in the market, future trends, the market expectations, the competitive environment, and strategies that can be undertaken to outperform the competitors.

Global Odontogenic Sarcoma Treatment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market

Odontogenic sarcoma is an oral cancer characterized by abnormal or incontrollable growth of cells in and around the jaws and teeth. People with odontogenic tumor may have progressive pain and swelling of the jaw.

Segmentation: Global Odontogenic Sarcoma Treatment Market

By Type

Malignant Odontogenic Tumors Ameloblastic Carcinoma Primary Intraosseous Carcinoma Clear Cell Odontogenic Carcinoma Ghost Cell Odontogenic Carcinoma

Benign Odontogenic Tumors Epithelial Origin Mesenchymal Origin Epithelial-Mesenchymal Origin



By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Paclitaxel

Cisplatin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Dental Clinic

Dental Laboratories

Dental Academics and Research Institutes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Genentech, Inc a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is investigating vismodegib, a hedgehog pathway inhibitor for the treatment of keratocystic odontogenic tumor. This drug has been previously approved for the treatment of metastatic basal cell carcinoma. If trial successful, it will expand the clinical indication of vismodegib as well as improve the treatment for millions of patients suffering from odontogenic cancer.

Market Drivers

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

High unmet need and emerging new market can drive the growth of this market

Competitive Analysis:

Global odontogenic sarcoma treatment is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global odontogenic sarcoma treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global odontogenic sarcoma treatment market are Midwest Dental, Burkhart Dental Supply, Patterson Companies, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc. Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Almatica Pharma, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca and others

Research Methodology: Global Odontogenic Sarcoma Treatment

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

