The Global Gypsum Board Market research report turns out as an amazing asset that players can use to set themselves up for verifying an a lot of the worldwide gypsum board market. It gives a superior depiction of the drivers, restrictions, dangers, and openings by utilizing superior market research tool and techniques like SWOT. Investigators have examined the different items in the market and offered a fair conclusion about the variables that prone to drive the market and control it. The report breaks down the key variables such as drivers, limitations, openings and difficulties affecting business sector development got from the Porter Five Forces instrument and the SWOT analysis.

The Gypsum Board Market report notes down financial variables that are affecting the direction of the Gypsum Board Market. Moreover, it surveys each section of the worldwide Gypsum Board market in extraordinary detail with the goal that readers can be educated about future chances and high-development territories of the business. Top specialists and group of exceptionally gifted analysts have put in long periods of work to gather a bona fide research data on the worldwide Gypsum Board market. Primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews are the methodologies used to analyze this Gypsum Board market.

Market Analysis: Global Gypsum Board Market

Global gypsum board market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.48% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand from residential sector and growing prevalence for construction materials are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Gypsum Board Market

Gypsum board is a panel composed of calcium sulfate dihydrate (gypsum), even without additives, usually compacted between thick facer sheets and back paper. They are mainly used for the construction of interior wall or ceiling. These plasters are mainly combines with foaming agents, fiber, plasticizers and others so they can decrease the flammability and water absorption. Wall boards, pre- decorated boards, exterior wall, movable partition among others are some of the common products of the gypsum board.

Market Drivers:

Increasing industrialization will accelerate the market growth

Rising spending by the government will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Growth in residential real estate sector acts as a market driver

Increasing repair activities worldwide is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the raw material supply will hamper the market growth

They are prone to water damage; this factor will also restrain the growth of the market in the forecast period

Global Gypsum Board Market Segmentation –

By Product – Wallboard, Ceiling Board, Pre- decorated Boards, Exterior Wall, Interior Wall, Tile Base, Accent Wall, Movable Partition, Others;

By Application – Pre-engineered Metal Building, Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Institutional;

By Thickness – 1/2-inch, 5/8-inch, Othes ;

By Geography – North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico) ;

Europe ( Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe ) ;

Asia-Pacific ( Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific ) ;

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America ) ;

Middle East and Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa ) ;

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Knauf Gips KG announced the acquisition of USG Corporation. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them in the global building industry market and provide better solutions to their customers. With this acquisition they will also be able to expand their geographic reach and will meet the consumer demand

In June 2017, Saint-Gobain announced the launch of their new gypsum board Habito. It will create new standards in the Drywall solution by improving the efficiency of load-fixing power, reliability and acoustics. This new product will allow the user to fix items such as lacquered glass, cabinets, TV brackets, and other heavy items. Because of its dense core and patented technology, it delivers 30 kg load carrying capacity on each screw

Competitive Analysis:

Global gypsum board market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gypsum board market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Gypsum Board Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

