This Cold Form Blister Packaging research report makes in depth assessment of the current market size and projected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). It obtains the historical data of the market based on the news, articles, white papers and other secondary sources. Analyzing the market forces such as drivers, restraints and opportunities to assess new growth areas for the market are included in this Cold Form Blister Packaging report. It classifies the market into segments on the basis of type, application and region to analyze their growth prospects individually. Profiling key companies operating in the global market are also mentioned in this Cold Form Blister Packaging research report.

Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2018. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for healthcare products and growing demand for high quality packaging from end- users are the factor for the growth of this market.

Cold form blister packaging is usually formed with the dry bond lamination technology in which usually the aluminium foil is sandwiched between the nylon and PVC. They are usually made of material such as oriented polyamide, polypropylene, PE and others. They usually provide protection from water and oxygen and increase the shelf life of the product. With the help of stamp, the aluminium is usually pressed into a mold. They are widely used in applications such as healthcare, tablets and capsules, inhalants, healthcare and others.

Segmentation: Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market

By Material Type

Oriented-Polyamide

Aluminum

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polypropylene

Others PE PET



By Application

Healthcare

Consumer products

Electronics & semiconductors

Food

Industrial goods

Tablets & Capsules

Inhalants

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for packaging from pharmaceutical industry will drive the market growth

Growing preference for safety and protection to increase the longevity of the product will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising government initiatives to promote medical facilities acts as a driving factor for this market growth

Increasing disposable income is another factor boosting this market growth

Rising urbanization worldwide will also uplift the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Constantia Flexibles, announced that they have signed an agreement to acquire TT-print so that they strengthen them in the Russia pharma packaging industry. This acquisition will help the company to produce coldform and aluminium blister and they will be able to expand their market presence

In December 2018, Uflex announced the launch of their three new packaging foil solutions Fast Tear Strip Foil, Child Resistant & Senior Friendly Foil and PET-based Cold Form Blister which is specially designed for the pharma industry. The main aim of the launch is to meet the demand of the pharma industry and provide better solutions to them

Competitive Analysis:

Global cold form blister packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cold form blister packaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cold form blister packaging market are Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., CONSTANTIA, Bilcare Research, Winpak Ltd., Uflex Limited, Svam Toyal Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd., Tekni-Plex., Essentra plc, Ningbo Dragon Packaging Technology Co,Ltd, Rollprint., Wasdell Packaging Group, Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Ltd., Flexi Pack., Accupack, WISESORBENT TECHNOLOGY LLC, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Nuplas Industries., ROPACK INC., Green Pack Foils Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Research Methodology: Global Cold Form Blister Packaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

