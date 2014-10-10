Ligation Devices report is an ideal guide to attain an information or key data about market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, customer preferences, competitor strategies, brand positioning, and customer behavior. The report makes available wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, leading segments and geographical analysis. Ligation Devices market research report provides a precise analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

Global Ligation Devices Market is expected to rise with the substantial CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.Increase in incidence of disease requiring surgery, is driving the market.

Ligation Devices are used for closing incisions for the prevention of bleeding during surgical procedures. Ligation devices provide patient surgical experiences, because it is available according to the patient’s use. It is used in gastrointestinal, abdominal and gynaecological applications, cardiovascular applications and gynaecological applications, among others. They are also use to tie different ducts and tubes.

Segmentation: Global Ligation Devices Market

By Product

Handheld Instruments

Accessories

By Procedure

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Open Surgery

By Application

Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Applications

Cardiovascular Applications

Gynaecological Applications

Urological Applications

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Surgical Centres

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Rising demands of minimally invasive techniques, is driving the market growth

Increasing in surgical procedures, resulting in high demand for accessories, will propel the market in the forecast period

Increase in healthcare expenditures is to boost the market growth

Strategic initiative by key players is also escalating the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Titan Medical Inc. announced its collaboration with Teleflex Incorporated for the development of robotic ligation technology, which will help in surgical procedure This collaboration will help to expand the product portfolio of the Titan Medical Inc, in the market

In June 2018, Leo Medical Co., Ltd. received premarket FDA approval for its medical ligation device named as LeClamp, this device will broadly use in surgical procedure, this will lead to expand the market of Leo Medical Co., Ltd

Competitive Analysis

Global ligation devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ligation devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global ligation devices market are Titan Medical Inc, Leo Medical Co., Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc, Medtronic, The Cooper Companies Inc., CONMED Corporation., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Grena Think Medical, GENICON, INC., Panther Healthcare Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., DB Orthodontics., H&SURGICAL. Co., Ltd., among others

Research Methodology: Global Ligation Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

