Global Brewing Equipment Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rapid growth in microbreweries and brewpubs is the major factor for the growth of the market. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The beer is a popular beverage which is produced from fermentation of various grains which includes rye, wheat, and barley by using water and yeast. The brewing procedure includes milling, malting of the grain, boiling, mashing, lautering, wort separation, cooling, conditioning, fermenting, filtration, cellaring, carbonation and filling. There are approximately 7,500 breweries in the European countries. Since, last two decades, around USD 80.00 billion of beers are marketed in the European region. Currently, internet of things (IoT) technology is applied in the brewery industries which provide the detail information about volume of ingredients, waste products, weight, light and gas levels. With the increasing consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages is expected to fuel the market growth in upcoming years.

Key Market Competitors: ALFA LAVAL, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Krones AG, Paul Mueller Company, Praj Industries, MEURA, Della Toffola SpA, Criveller Group, KASPAR SCHULZ, LEHUI, Hypro Group, Ss Brewtech, ICC Northwest, Inc., GW Kent, FLECKS Brauhaus Technik Gmbh, KEG KING, DEUTSCHE BEVERAGE TECHNOLOGY, Prospero Equipment Corporation, BREWBILT MANUFACTURING LLC, Ximo, Meto Beer Equipment among others.

The Brewing Equipment market research report covers respectable bits of knowledge of this industry with reference to basic parameters. The report conveys a careful rundown of the business vertical, focusing on development prospects, and piece of the overall industry, items, and application breakdown. The report additionally contains a careful thought of the leading merchants just as the countries with the most elevated returns. Basically, the target of this Brewing Equipment market research report is to convey a concise abstract of the business remembering the present and future situations. Besides, it additionally incorporates advertise elements including drivers, ongoing patterns, restrictions, and openings related with the temperature controlled bundling answers for Food & Beverage industry.

Market Drivers

Rising consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages will act as driving force for the market

Growing number of microbreweries, as well as brew pubs is driving the growth of market

Product innovations in the brewery equipment market will be fueling the market growth

The rising popularity of beer culture among end-users will also boost the market

Segmentation: Global Brewing Equipment Market

By Type

Brewhouse

Cooling

Milling

Fermentation

Filtration

Filling

By Brewery Type

Microbrewery

Macrobrewery

Brew Pubs

Regional

By Mode of Operation

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

By Material Type

Copper

Brass

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Mild Steel

By Size

Small Size

Mid-Size

Large Size

By Distribution Channel

Online channels

Offline channels

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Praj Industries had received Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award for 2G biomass to bioethanol technology. With this award, there will be increase awareness of the company and its products which will ultimately strengthen their position around the globe

In April 2018, Alpha Chemical had launched new veracity line of brewery cleaning products which are effective, efficient and user friendly. This will increase the product portfolio and revenue of the company

Competitive Analysis:

Global brewing equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of brewing equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Brewing Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Food and beverages industry experts, Research Laboratories, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global brewing equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

