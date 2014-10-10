“Global Medical Device Connectivity Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” newly adds in Researchformarkets.com database. This report covers leading key company profiles with information such as business overview, regional analysis, consumption, revenue and specification.

Medical Device Connectivity is the establishment and maintenance of a connection through which data is transferred between a medical device, such as a patient monitor, and an information system.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Cisco Systems, Qualcomm, Philips Healthcare, Infosys, Cerner, TE, GE, Digi International, ViNES, Minnetronix, Bernoulli health,S3 Group and EDevice.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wireless Type

Wired Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinics

Imaging & Diagnostic centers

Other

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Cisco Systems 2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 Medical Device Connectivity Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 Cisco Systems Medical Device Connectivity Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 2.2 Qualcomm 2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 Medical Device Connectivity Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Qualcomm Medical Device Connectivity Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 2.3 Philips Healthcare 2.3.1 Business Overview 2.3.2 Medical Device Connectivity Type and Applications 2.3.2.1 Product A 2.3.2.2 Product B 2.3.3 Philips Healthcare Medical Device Connectivity Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Medical Device Connectivity Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Medical Device Connectivity by Countries

6 Europe Medical Device Connectivity by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Connectivity by Countries

8 South America Medical Device Connectivity by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Medical Device Connectivity by Countries

10 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Segment by Type

11 Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Segment by Application

12 Medical Device Connectivity Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Medical Device Connectivity in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Medical devices may be connected on wireless and wired networks. Wireless networks, including Wi-Fi, Wireless Medical Telemetry Service, and Bluetooth, provide more ubiquitous coverage of connectivity, allowing uninterrupted monitoring of patients in transit. Wired networks are fast, stable, and highly available. Wired networks are usually more costly to install at first and require ongoing costs for maintenance, but allow connectivity of the organization in a closed environment.

In this report we only include equipment for Medical Device Connectivity not include Software and services.

Market competition is not intense. Cisco Systems, Qualcomm, Philips Healthcare, Infosys, Cerner, TE, GE, Digi International etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Medical Device Connectivity is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.6% over the next five years, will reach 6040 million US$ in 2023, from 2010 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

