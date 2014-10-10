With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Industrial Floor Coating industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Industrial Floor Coating market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0300140864755 from 4330.0 million $ in 2014 to 5020.0 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Industrial Floor Coating market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Industrial Floor Coating will reach 6375.0 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Ppg Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Basf Se

Rpm International Inc.

3M Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Asian Paints Ppg Pvt Ltd.

Florock Polymer Flooring Systems

Nora System, Inc.

Maris Polymers Sa

Plexi-Chemie, Inc.

Grand Polycoats

Ardex Endure

A&I Coatings

Milliken & Company

Michelman Inc.

Roto Polymers And Chemicals

Cpc Floor Coatings

Tambour

Apurva India Private Limited

Armorpoxy

Pro Maintenance Inc.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

One-Component

Two-Component

Three-Component

Four-Component

Five-Component

Industry Segmentation

Manufacturing

Aviation & Transportation

Food Processing

Science & Technology

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

