Reportedly, in the 2019, the global Intelligence Street Lighting market size will gain from USD$ xx billion to nearly USD xx billion by the end of 2025 at an estimated CAGR of x%.

Leading players cited in the Intelligence Street Lighting market report:

Signify

Itron

Telensa

Echelon Corp

Rongwen

Current（GE）

Dimonof

Flashnet

Sensus

gridComm

Philips Lighting

Infineon Technologies

Intelligence Street Lighting Market by product type includes:

Lighting System

Video Mornitoring System

Applications can be segmented into

Urban Area

Countryside

