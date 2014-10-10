With the slowdown in world economic growth, the String Inverter industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, String Inverter market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0497519552368 from 2220.0 million $ in 2014 to 2830.0 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, String Inverter market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the String Inverter will reach 4210.0 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information, please contact BisReport

Sma Solar Technology Ag

Solaredge Technologies, Inc.

Schneider Electric Solar

Abb Limited

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Fronius International Gmbh

Solarmax Group

Yaskawa – Solectria Solar

Ginlong Technologies

Delta Energy System Gmbh

Samil Power Co., Ltd.

Kaco New Energy Gmbh

Chint Power Systems Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

On-Grid

Off-Grid

Industry Segmentation

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table of Contents

Section 1 String Inverter Product Definition

Section 2 Global String Inverter Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer String Inverter Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer String Inverter Business Revenue

2.3 Global String Inverter Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer String Inverter Business Introduction

3.1 Sma Solar Technology Ag String Inverter Business Introduction

3.1.1 Sma Solar Technology Ag String Inverter Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.1.2 Sma Solar Technology Ag String Inverter Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Sma Solar Technology Ag Interview Record

3.1.4 Sma Solar Technology Ag String Inverter Business Profile

3.1.5 Sma Solar Technology Ag String Inverter Product Specification

3.2 Solaredge Technologies, Inc. String Inverter Business Introduction

3.2.1 Solaredge Technologies, Inc. String Inverter Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.2.2 Solaredge Technologies, Inc. String Inverter Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Solaredge Technologies, Inc. String Inverter Business Overview

3.2.5 Solaredge Technologies, Inc. String Inverter Product Specification

3.3 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Business Introduction

3.3.1 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.3.2 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Business Overview

3.3.5 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Product Specification

3.4 Abb Limited String Inverter Business Introduction

3.5 Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. String Inverter Business Introduction

3.6 Fronius International Gmbh String Inverter Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Region Level)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.1.2 Canada String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.2 South America Country

4.2.1 South America String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3 Asia Country

4.3.1 China String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3.2 Japan String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3.3 India String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.3.4 Korea String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4 Europe Country

4.4.1 Germany String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.2 UK String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.3 France String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.4 Italy String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.4.5 Europe String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.5 Other Country and Region

4.5.1 Middle East String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.5.2 Africa String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.5.3 GCC String Inverter Market Size and Price Analysis 2014-2019

4.6 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2014-2019

4.7 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis

Section 5 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

5.1 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2014-2019

5.2 Different String Inverter Product Type Price 2014-2019

5.3 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis

Section 6 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

6.1 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2019

6.2 Different Industry Price 2014-2019

6.3 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis

Section 7 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

7.1 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2014-2019

7.2 Global String Inverter Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis

Section 8 String Inverter Market Forecast 2019-2024

8.1 String Inverter Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)

8.2 String Inverter Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)

8.3 String Inverter Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)

8.4 String Inverter Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)

Section 9 String Inverter Segmentation Product Type

9.1 On-Grid Product Introduction

9.2 Off-Grid Product Introduction

Section 10 String Inverter Segmentation Industry

10.1 Commercial & Industrial Clients

10.2 Utilities Clients

Section 11 String Inverter Cost of Production Analysis

11.1 Raw Material Cost Analysis

11.2 Technology Cost Analysis

11.3 Labor Cost Analysis

11.4 Cost Overview

Section 12 Conclusion

