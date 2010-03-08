Global Venture Capital Investment Market valued approximately USD 164.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.48% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Venture Capital Investment Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Venture capital investment is that financing which involves funding to startup organizations along with small business businesses which are believed to have long term potential growth in the coming years. The Venture capital generally comes from the individuals such as well-off investors, investment banks and other financial institutions. Escalating portion of new investments in the developing countries such as China & India and surging participation from mutual funds sector and hedge funds and banks into the Venture capital industry are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising interest towards self-driving vehicles is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, venture capital can provide start-up with valuable source of guidance and well-connected with business community is another factor that aiding the growth in the market during the forecast period. However, risk of return on investment is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Venture Capital Investment during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Venture Capital Investment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of venture capital industries across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as stable growth rate in the global Venture Capital Investment market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising new investment across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Benchmark Capital

First Round Capital

Lowercase Capital

Sequoia Capital

Union Square Ventures

Baseline Ventures

Breyer Capital

Founders Fund

Index Ventures

New Enterprise Associates

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Application:

Small Businesses

Medium-Sized Businesses

Large Business

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Venture Capital Investment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Venture Capital Investment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Venture Capital Investment Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Venture Capital Investment Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Venture Capital Investment Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Venture Capital Investment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. On-Premises

5.4.2. Cloud-Based

Chapter 6 Global Venture Capital Investment Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Venture Capital Investment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Corporate

6.4.2. Retail

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7 Global Venture Capital Investment Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Benchmark Capital

8.3.2. First Round Capital

8.3.3. Lowercase Capital

8.3.4. Sequoia Capital

8.3.5. Union Square Ventures

8.3.6. Baseline Ventures

8.3.7. Breyer Capital

8.3.8. Founders Fund

8.3.9. Index Ventures

8.3.10. New Enterprise Associates

Chapter 9 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Venture Capital Investment in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

