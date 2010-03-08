Global Yachts Charter Market valued approximately USD 9.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.41% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Yachts Charter Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Yacht charting refers to the practice of renting a yacht to travel to island destinations as it provides all the luxury comforts one would need. They are hired for vacation and corporate purposes. The two main kinds of charters are bareboat and crewed. They are also employed for sailing purposes. Rising demand for leisure activities due to rise in disposable income and hectic lifestyles and increasing effort from yacht builders & service providers focusing to provide more luxurious features are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing inclination of consumer towards marine tourism is the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, high cost of yacht during peak time is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of yachts charter during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Yachts Charter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing demand for luxury yachts and increasing number of high net worth individuals in the region. Further, North America is estimated to grow at stable rate in the global Yachts Charter market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising disposable income of the people and less discomfort in yachts booking due to technological advancements in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Yachtico Inc.

Zizooboats GmbH

Boat International Media Ltd.

Charter world Ltd.

Burgess

Incrediblue Ltd.

Boat bound Inc.

Martello Yachting and Company

Northrop & Johnson

Fair line Yacht

Super Yacht Logistics LLC

Fraser Yachts

West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

By Yacht Type

By Yacht Size

By Application:

Corporate

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Yachts Charter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

