Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Outlook 2019, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025
Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market is valued approximately at USD 10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The microchannel heat exchanger also known as micro structured heat exchanger are heat exchangers that contain three parts namely, fins, multi-port tubes below 1 mm hydraulic diameter, and manifolds. These devices are ideal for use in commercial and residential air-cooling system and in refrigeration equipment. Micro channel heat exchanger has advantages over other substitutes (Fin& tube, Plate & fin) such as compact design, light weight and high cooling capacity. Thus, MCHEs are highly efficient with the refrigerant flowing. Growing energy efficiency regulations coupled with stringent emission standards are key driving forces of market. Further, growing demand for MCHE from the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) industry is also contributing towards market growth. For instance as per International Energy Agency, global stock of air conditioners in building was estimated about 1.6 billion in 2018 that is estimated to reach about 5.6 billion by 2050. Further, use of thermal management systems in EVs is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, volatility of raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Microchannel Heat Exchanger market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold significant position in terms of market share due to the up surging manufacturing industry coupled with rapid automation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also projected to show high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing urbanization, population coupled with growing automotive industry is expected to create significant growth prospects for the Microchannel Heat Exchanger market across Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
- Sanhua
- Hanon Systems
- MAHLE
- Modine
- Denso Corporation
- API Heat Transfer
- Climetal
- Danfoss
- Kaltra
- Kangsheng Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
- Condenser
- Evaporator
- Water Coil
By Application:
- Automotive
- HVAC
- Commercial Refrigeration
- Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year 2016, 2017
- Base year 2018
- Forecast period 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market in Market Study:
- Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
- Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
- Venture capitalists
- Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
- Third-party knowledge providers
- Investment bankers
- Investors
Some Points from Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)
4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)
4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)
4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Condenser
5.3.2. Evaporator
5.3.3. Water Coil
Chapter 6 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
6.3. Key Market Players
6.4. Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Onshore
6.4.2. Offshore
Chapter 7 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, by Regional Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2. Top Market Strategies
8.3. Company Profiles
8.3.1. API Heat Transfer
8.3.2. Climetal
8.3.3. Danfoss
8.3.4. Denso Corporation
8.3.5. Hanon Systems
8.3.6. Kaltra
8.3.7. Kangsheng Group
8.3.8. MAHLE
8.3.9. Modine
8.3.10. Sanhua
Chapter 9 Research Process
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and forecast the market size of Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger in Global market.
- To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
- To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
- To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
