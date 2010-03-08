Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market is valued approximately at USD 10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The microchannel heat exchanger also known as micro structured heat exchanger are heat exchangers that contain three parts namely, fins, multi-port tubes below 1 mm hydraulic diameter, and manifolds. These devices are ideal for use in commercial and residential air-cooling system and in refrigeration equipment. Micro channel heat exchanger has advantages over other substitutes (Fin& tube, Plate & fin) such as compact design, light weight and high cooling capacity. Thus, MCHEs are highly efficient with the refrigerant flowing. Growing energy efficiency regulations coupled with stringent emission standards are key driving forces of market. Further, growing demand for MCHE from the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) industry is also contributing towards market growth. For instance as per International Energy Agency, global stock of air conditioners in building was estimated about 1.6 billion in 2018 that is estimated to reach about 5.6 billion by 2050. Further, use of thermal management systems in EVs is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, volatility of raw material prices is expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Microchannel Heat Exchanger market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold significant position in terms of market share due to the up surging manufacturing industry coupled with rapid automation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also projected to show high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing urbanization, population coupled with growing automotive industry is expected to create significant growth prospects for the Microchannel Heat Exchanger market across Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sanhua

Hanon Systems

MAHLE

Modine

Denso Corporation

API Heat Transfer

Climetal

Danfoss

Kaltra

Kangsheng Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Condenser

Evaporator

Water Coil

By Application:

Automotive

HVAC

Commercial Refrigeration

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)

4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)

4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)

4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Condenser

5.3.2. Evaporator

5.3.3. Water Coil

Chapter 6 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Onshore

6.4.2. Offshore

Chapter 7 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. API Heat Transfer

8.3.2. Climetal

8.3.3. Danfoss

8.3.4. Denso Corporation

8.3.5. Hanon Systems

8.3.6. Kaltra

8.3.7. Kangsheng Group

8.3.8. MAHLE

8.3.9. Modine

8.3.10. Sanhua

Chapter 9 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

