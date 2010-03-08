Global Private Healthcare Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Private Healthcare Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Private healthcare or private medicine is healthcare and medicine provided by entities other than government. Private healthcare can sometimes be more efficient than public sector provision. Private Healthcare includes both the diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Rising interest of patients to self-pay for various ailments, surging adoption of e-referrals and escalating number of infectious & chronic diseases are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, surging NHS waiting time are the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, private healthcare offers several benefits such as it offers greater variety of specialists & hospitals, patients of private healthcare get their own room when being treated allowing them to keep their privacy, it provides fat treatment and so on. With these benefits demand of Private Healthcare is increasing among people across the globe. However, decline in private medical insurance and high cost involvement are the factor that limiting the market growth of Private Healthcare during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Private Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of aging population and increasing lifestyle associated diseases across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global private healthcare market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and lower availability of resources to meet healthcare needs across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Hospital ST. Johns & St Elizabeth

Care UK

Circle Holding Plc

BMI Healthcare

Nuffield Health

HCA Management Services

Ramsay Healthcare

The London Clinic

Aspen Healthcare

Bupa Cromwell Hospital

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Private Acute Care Hospitals

Private Patient Care Clinics

Private Specialist Services

Private Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Private Urgent Care Centers

Others

By Application:

International Tourists

NHS Referral & PMI

Self-Pay Individuals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Private Healthcare Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Private Healthcare Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Private Healthcare Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Private Healthcare Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)

4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)

4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)

4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Private Healthcare Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Private Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Private Acute Care Hospitals

5.4.2. Private Patient Care Clinics

5.4.3. Private Specialist Services

5.4.4. Private Diagnostic and Imaging Centres

5.4.5. Private Urgent Care Centres

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6 Global Private Healthcare Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Private Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. International Tourists

6.4.2. NHS Referrals & PMI

6.4.3. Self-Pay Individuals

Chapter 7 Global Private Healthcare Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Private Healthcare in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

