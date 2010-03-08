Global Bioethanol Market is valued approximately at USD 60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Bioethanol is a colorless fluid with an explicit odor. It is a biodegradable renewable resource that is produced from the biomass through fermentation of sugar and other chemical processes. Due to biological origin and renewability of bioethanol is rapidly being adopted as a clean fuel as compared to conventional fuels. Rising concerns towards greenhouse gases emission coupled with government support towards adoption of bioethanol fuel are key driving factors towards market growth. Moreover, reduction in conventional resources of energy and growing focus on renewable resources is further contributing towards market growth. In addition, increasing R&D coupled with introduction of 2nd and 3rd generation biofuels are expected to create significant growth opportunity in market over the forecast period. However, high initial cost of production is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Bioethanol market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to stringent regulations coupled with rising consumption of alcohol. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing demand for alcoholic beverages coupled with growing concern towards greenhouse gases reduction would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bioethanol market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

POET LLC

Green Plains Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

Flint Hills Resource

Abengoa Bioenergy SA

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Petrobras

The Andersons.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Feedstock:

Starch-based

Sugar-based

Cellulose-based

Others

By End-use industry:

Transportation

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Alcoholic Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bioethanol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2 Global Bioethanol Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3 Global Bioethanol Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Bioethanol Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Key Buying Criteria (On Demand)

4.4. Regulatory Framework (On Demand)

4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario (On Demand)

4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5 Global Bioethanol Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Bioethanol Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Starch-based

5.3.2. Sugar-based

5.3.3. Cellulose-based

5.3.4. Other Feedstocks

Chapter 6 Global Bioethanol Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Bioethanol Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Transportation

6.3.2. Pharmaceuticals

6.3.3. Cosmetics

6.3.4. Alcoholic Beverages

6.3.5. Others

Chapter 7 Global Bioethanol Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.3.2. POET LLC

8.3.3. Green Plains Inc.

8.3.4. Valero Energy Corporation

8.3.5. Flint Hills Resource

8.3.6. Abengoa Bioenergy SA

8.3.7. Royal Dutch Shell plc

8.3.8. Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

8.3.9. Petrobras

8.3.10. The Andersons

Chapter 9 Research Process

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Global Bioethanol in Global market.

To analyse the Global key players, SWOT analysis, value and Global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyse and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the Global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

