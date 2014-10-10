Global Notoginseng Root Extract Market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of plant based products and growing incorporation of notoginseng in the pharmaceuticals. Notoginseng is an herb mainly used for blood and circulation associated conditions. Notoginseng can be often used together with various other herbs for stopping both external and internal bleeding, It is also provided to support other effects including anti-inflammatory, immunostimulatory, anti-fibrotic, neuroprotective and others. There is increasing evidence that notoginseng has both anti-haemostatic and pro-haemostatic properties. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Notoginseng Root Extract market are Swanson, Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises Inc., The garden of Naturalsolution, SBL, MARUTAKA PULSE CO. LTD, Organic Herb Inc.,

Competitive Analysis:

Global notoginseng root extract market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of notoginseng root extract market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major players operating global notoginseng root extract market are NOW Foods, Ginco International, Global Therapeutics Pty Ltd, NATURE’S HEALTH, Puritan’s Pride, Inc., Umeken USA, Inc., Schumacher Ginseng LLC, KinGreen Bio-Engineering Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co. Ltd, Nanjing NutriHerb BioTech Co.,Ltd and Xi′an Qingzhi Bio-Tech Co., Ltd and others.

Market Drivers:

Growing application of notoginseng extracts in the personal care sector is driving the market growth

Increasing demand of health supplements is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Growing increase in the health conscious consumer demographics is boosting the market

Rising E-commerce for increasing the product penetration and consumer reach is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cultivation cost of notoginseng is expected to restrain the market growth

Side effects related to notoginseng is also expected to hinder the market growth

Fluctuations in the notoginseng pricing may affect the sectors using notoginseng and can restrain the market demand

Segmentation: Global Notoginseng Root Extract Market

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By End Use

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Health Supplement Products

Others

By Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Global Notoginseng Root Extract Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Notoginseng Root Extract Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The future aspects impacting the Global Notoginseng Root Extract Market in every possible way are also further discussed in the report.

The market providers compete on the basis of innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion and distribution.

The Global Notoginseng Root Extract Market report has faced several phases after gathering the most important data from the research with facing the challenge of arranging it in a proper manner, which has made the analysis more efficient and effective.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Notoginseng Root Extract Overview

Chapter 2: Notoginseng Root Extract Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Notoginseng Root Extract by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Notoginseng Root Extract Geographic Analyses

Chapter 11.1: North America

Chapter 11.2: Europe

Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11.4: South America

Chapter 12: Notoginseng Root Extract Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Notoginseng Root Extract Forecast (2019-2026)

Research Methodology: Global Notoginseng Root Extract Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

