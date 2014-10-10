The Allergen Testing market report helps existing and rising industry members in settling on determined and educated decisions on activity management and development systems that they have to utilize. The business members will likewise approach data like open opportunities in the market, restrictions, continuous patterns, and drivers. The report helps to get the real understanding and knowledge of Allergen Testing market and answers the queries such as what the market existing scenario is, and the future of this market. The report comprises a comprehensive and particular investigation of the present business state offering bits of knowledge into market elements and key players.

Global Allergen Testing Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.24% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing number of food allergies prevailing amongst the population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Allergen Testing Market By Source (Peanuts & Soy, Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Seafood), Allergen Type (Inhaled, Food, Drug and Others ), Technology (HPLC-Based, LC-MS/MS-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Others), Application (Meat and Poultry, Dairy, Fruits and Vegetables, Processed Foods, Crops, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global allergen testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of allergen testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Major Market Competitors: Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Alerchek, Inc., Stallergenes Gree, Diagnostische Systeme & Technologien GmbH, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, bioMérieux, Inc., HYCOR Biomedical, Danaher, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NEOGEN CORPORATION, EMLab P&K, LLC, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc., FACTSSA, Microbac Laboratories, Inc. among others

Market Drivers

Rise in application outlook in confectionery and bakery industry has raised the demand of quality check which can act as a market driver

Stringent food safety regulation implementation can propel the market growth

Increasing prevelance of population suffering from allergic reaction can also act as a market driver

Growing demand of processed meal along with the rising demand of health consciousness among the population is also enhancing the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lacking consumer awareness regarding the feed safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Less development in food control infrastructure & resources in emerging economies, is also restricting the growth of this market

In some cases, allergy tests produce an immediate, severe allergic reaction that requires medical attention which can restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Allergen Testing Market

By Source

Peanuts & Soy

Wheat

Milk

Eggs

Tree Nuts

Seafood

By Allergen Type

Inhaled

Food

Others

By Technology

HPLC-based

LC-MS/MS-based

Immunoassay-based

By Application

Meat and Poultry

Dairy

Fruits and Vegetables

Processed Food

Crops

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

