Global Castleman Disease Drug Market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Castleman disease drug market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cylene Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co., Inc

Castleman disease is also known as Castleman tumor which is a rare inflammatory lymphoproliferative disorder causing abnormal overproduction of immune cells and shares many symptomatic and histological features with lymphoma. It usually affects lymphs nodes, thymus, spleen, bone marrow and digestive tract.

According to the stats published in National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc, it is estimated 30, 000 people diagnosed with one of the forms of Castleman disease in the United States each year. The high prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disorders as Castleman disease occurs in individuals with HIV positive and presence of endotoxin and certain change in environment that weaken the immune system of individuals are the drivers for market growth.

Competitive Analysis: Global Castleman Disease Drug Market

Global Castleman disease drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Castleman Disease Drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Castleman Disease Drug Market

Global Castleman Disease Drug Market By Disease Type (Localized Castleman Disease and Multicentric Castleman Disease), Therapy Type (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy), Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), Drug (DNA Polymerase Inhibitor, Interleukin-6(IL-6) Antagonist, CD20-Directed Cytolytic Antibody and Others), Route of Administration(Oral and Injectable), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Players: Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Incyte Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others

Market Drivers: Global Castleman Disease Drug Market

High prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) disorders worldwide drives the market growth

Government initiatives and support for the development of orphan drugs and allowing exclusive incentives of these drugs acts as a driver

Introduction of endotoxin and certain change in environment that weaken the immune system of individuals also drives the market growth

High specific treatment required for Castleman disease boosts the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Castleman Disease Drug Market

The disease specific treatment is less available due to low prevalence of Castleman disease hence restricting the growth of this market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies can hinder the market growth

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about carcinoid syndrome in some developing countries can also restrict the market growth

