Market Detailed:

Global Multi-layer Blown Films Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.69 billion by 2027, registering a steady CAGR of 4.54% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Rising demand for efficient packaging and increasing demand for this packaging in food and beverage industries are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Top Competitors of Market are: Ultimate Flexipack Limited, Charter NEX Films, Inc., Girish Polychem Industries, HOSOKAWA ALPINE Aktiengesellschaft, Sigma Plastics Group, Borealis AG, Balcan Plastic., Scientex, Berry Global Inc., COVERIS, Winpak Ltd, Loparex., ProAmpac, NEXT Generation Films Inc., RKw Hyplast, KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.

Market Segment:

Global Multi-layer Blown Films Market By Products (Pouches, Bags, Wraps, Lids, Other Products), Layer Types (11-Layer, 9-Layer, 7-Layer, 5-Layer, 3-Layer, 2-Layer, Others), Film Types (Specialty Film, Shrink Film, Stretch Film), Material (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol, Polyamide, Polyvinylidene Chloride, Polystyrene, Nylon, Others), Manufacturing Process (Blown Film Extrusion, Co-Extrusion Lamination, Cast Film Extrusion, Co-Extrusion Coating), Application (Industrial Films, Lamination Films, Converter-Grade Films, Printing Films, Packaging Films), End- Users (Textile, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Conclusion:

