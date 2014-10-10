Magnetic Field Generator is high reliability test equipment with stable performance, specially designed for electrical and electronic products for measuring immunity characteristics and requirements of normal frequency magnetic fields. It provides an accurate basis for the tested equipment in the immunity test of normal frequency magnetic field. The generator can imitate the magnetic field environments such as residential, commercial, industrial and mining enterprises, power plants, as well as middle and high substation.

Magnetic Field Generator is a comprehensive system that includes the Generator, the Warning Module, the Cab Silencer, and the Power Cable.

The global Magnetic Field Generators market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnetic Field Generators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnetic Field Generators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Magnetic Field Generators in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Magnetic Field Generators manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

