Sanding pads are coated abrasives that are used with sander power tool to smoothen surfaces. They are majorly used in industrial and commercial sanding applications.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global sanding pads market. It accounts for the largest share of 40% in the global sanding pads market in 2017. Rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in India, China, and Japan are the key contributors of the market growth in the region.

The global Sanding Pads market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sanding Pads volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sanding Pads market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Sanding Pads in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Sanding Pads manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation (US)

3M Company (US)

Saint-Gobain Abrasives (US)

SAIT Abrasivi S.p.A (Italy)

Keystone Abrasives (US)

Klingspor AG (Germany)

Mirka Ltd. (Finland)

Abrasiflex Pty Ltd (Australia)

Abcon industrial products Ltd (Ireland)

Astro Pneumatic Tool Company (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Disc

Wheels

Rolls

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Metal Fabrication

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Sanding Pads

1.1 Definition of Sanding Pads

1.2 Sanding Pads Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sanding Pads Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Disc

1.2.3 Wheels

1.2.4 Rolls

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Sanding Pads Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Sanding Pads Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Metal Fabrication

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Sanding Pads Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Sanding Pads Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Sanding Pads Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Sanding Pads Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Sanding Pads Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Sanding Pads Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Sanding Pads Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Sanding Pads Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Sanding Pads Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Sanding Pads

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sanding Pads

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Sanding Pads

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Sanding Pads

3.1

Continued….

