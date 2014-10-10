Air handling unit is a device helps to control and circulate air in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Factors such as growing industrialization, increasing infrastructure projects, increasing district cooling/heating projects are drives the target market growth.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3646944

The report also provides various in-depth target market related analysis, such as Market Dynamics, PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Supply Chain Overview, Manufacturing/Production Cost Structure Overview etc. In addition, the report for target market provides market value forecast for the next 10 years (2019-2029), year on year growth (%) analysis, and market share (%) analysis for each segment and region provided in segmentation.

Scope of the Report:

The report published by Prophecy Market Insights covers detailed segmentation as mentioned below –

By Type:

– Packaged

– Modular

– Custom

– DX Integrated

– Low Profile (Ceiling)

– Rooftop Mounted

– Others

By Capacity:

– 5000 m3/h

– 5001–15000 m3/h

– 15001–30000 m3/h

– 30001–50000 m3/h

– 50001 m3/h

By Application:

– Commercial

– Residential

By Region and Country:

– North America

o US

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Israel

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the key companies covered in the report for target market are as mentioned below:

– Daikin Industries, Ltd.

– Carrier Corporation

– Trane, Inc.

– Johnson Controls, Inc.

– GEA Group AG

– Systemair AB

– Flakt Woods Group

– CIAT Group

– Trox GmbH

– Lennox International, Inc.

Key highlights of the Global Air Handling Unit for the forecast years 2019-2029:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2029

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Air Handling Unit market during the next ten years

• Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

• The growth of the Air Handling Unit industry across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and Latin America

• A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

• Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Air Handling Unit companies

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3646944

Table of Contents

• Global Air Handling Unit Market Introduction

o Preface

o Research Objective

• Global Air Handling Unit Market Overview

o Market Purview

o Report Description

o Executive Summary

? Global Market, by Type

? Global Market, by Capacity

? Global Market, by Application

? Global Market, by Region

• Global Air Handling Unit Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

o Market Trends

• Global Air Handling Unit Market Value and Forecast Analysis, by Type

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Packaged

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Modular

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Custom

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by DX Integrated

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Low Profile (Ceiling)

o Global Market Value and Forecast, Rooftop Mounted

o Global Market Value and Forecast others

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.