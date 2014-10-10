Appointment scheduling software deals as a business tools that helps clients to schedule, and cancel appointments through internet. Appointment scheduling software is also known as appointment booking software. Rapid adoption of smartphones and internet penetration, in addition the need to improve business performance by saving time, and minimize administration are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global appointment scheduling software market.

Scope of the Report:

The report published by Prophecy Market Insights covers detailed segmentation as mentioned below –

By Type:

– Cloud

– SaaS

– Web

– Mobile – Android Native

– Mobile – iOS Native

– Other

By Capacity:

– Small Business

– Midsize Enterprise

– Large Enterprise

– Others

By Region and Country:

– North America

o US

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Israel

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the key companies covered in the report for target market are as mentioned below:

– Acuity Scheduling, Inc.

– Appointy Software Inc.

– MyTime Media Holdings Limited

– TimeTrade Systems, Inc.

– Cable Pulse 24 company

– Calendly LLC

– Veribook

– Reservio s.r.o.

– Cirrus Insigh, Inc.

– MINDBODY, Inc.

Key highlights of the Global Appointment Scheduling Software for the forecast years 2019-2029:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2029

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Appointment Scheduling Software market during the next ten years

• Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

• The growth of the Appointment Scheduling Software industry across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and Latin America

• A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

• Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Appointment Scheduling Software companies

