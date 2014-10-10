Bearing are used as a mechanical component that used to transfer the power and to move some parts. There are three types of bearing cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and tapered roller bearings. According to Prophecy Market Insights the bearing steel market is expected to show the significant growth rate in bearing steel market.

The report also provides various in-depth target market related analysis, such as Market Dynamics, PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Supply Chain Overview, Manufacturing/Production Cost Structure Overview etc. In addition, the report for target market provides market value forecast for the next 10 years (2019-2029), year on year growth (%) analysis, and market share (%) analysis for each segment and region provided in segmentation.

Scope of the Report:

The report published by Prophecy Market Insights covers detailed segmentation as mentioned below –

By Type:

– High-carbon Chromium Bearing Steel

– Carburizing Bearing Steel

– Others

By Application:

– Bearing Rings

– Rolling Body

– Cage

– Others

By Region and Country:

– North America

o US

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Israel

o South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the key companies covered in the report for target market are as mentioned below:

– CITIC steel, Ltd.

– OVAKO Bar Ab

– Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.,

– Saarstahl-Export GmbH

– JFE Steel Ltd.

– Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd.

– Kobe Steel, Ltd.

– Carpenter Technology Corp.

– Shandong Shouguang Juneng Special Steel Corp., Ltd.

– Nanjing Iron and Steel Corp., Ltd.

Key highlights of the Global Bearing Steel for the forecast years 2019-2029:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2029

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Bearing Steel market during the next ten years

• Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

• The growth of the Bearing Steel industry across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

• A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

• Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Bearing Steel companies

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

Table of Contents

• Global Bearing Steel Market Introduction

o Preface

o Research Objective

• Global Bearing Steel Market Overview

o Market Purview

o Report Description

o Executive Summary

? Global Market, by Type

? Global Market, by Application

? Global Market, by Region

• Global Bearing Steel Market Dynamics

o Market Drivers

o Market Restraints

o Market Opportunities

o Market Trends

• Global Bearing Steel Market Value and Forecast Analysis, by Type

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by High-carbon Chromium Bearing Steel

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Carburizing Bearing Steel

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Others

• Global Bearing Steel Market Value and Forecast Analysis, by Application

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Bearing Rings

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Rolling Body

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Cage

o Global Market Value and Forecast, by Others

